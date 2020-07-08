WPT Industrial REIT Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Results & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U, WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) will issue its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A conference call hosted by the REIT’s management team will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:30 am Eastern Time.



The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

Canada Toll Free: (855) 669-9657

U.S. Toll Free: (888) 249-8268

International: (412) 902-4153

The conference call will also be webcast over the REIT’s web site at www.wptreit.com . Please click on “Investors” and follow the link. Participants are requested to dial-in or access the webcast at least ten minutes before the start time.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are Canada Toll Free (855) 669-9658, U.S. Toll Free (877) 344-7529 and International (412) 317-0088. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 10145943#. A recording of the call will also be archived on the REIT’s web site at www.wptreit.com .

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT’s operating subsidiary) indirectly owns a portfolio of properties across 20 states in the United States consisting of approximately 32 million square feet of gross leasable area, comprised of 100 properties.

For more information, please contact:

Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: (612) 800-8501

