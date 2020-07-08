Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,893 in the last 365 days.

Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, July 29th, after the market close.  The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, July 30th, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The public may access the conference call through a live audio webcast available on the investor relations section of Duke Realty’s website at www.dukerealty.com.  Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.  Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, investors can access a replay of the webcast on the Company’s website.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 key U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Contact Information for questions:

Investors:
Ron Hubbard
317.808.6060

Media:
Helen McCarthy
317.708.8010

Primary Logo

You just read:

Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.