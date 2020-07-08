Mercedes-Benz Canada reports Q2 sales results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network today announced Q2 2020 sales results. The company generated strong positive momentum in the second half of the quarter as dealerships across the country reopened with strict health and safety measures in place. In Q2 2020, Mercedes-Benz Canada achieved sales of 6,868 passenger vehicles and vans (-41.3 % compared to Q2 2019).



Of the total sales, 5,845 represented passenger cars and luxury light trucks (-43.4% compared to Q2 2019). Q2 2020 again demonstrated how Mercedes-Benz Canada’s SUVs are resonating with Canadian consumers. In Q2 2020, Mercedes-Benz Canada retailed 3,604 SUVs, versus 2,241 passenger cars. This means that in Q2 2020, SUVs accounted for 61.7% of Mercedes-Benz Canada sales, compared to 38.3% for passenger cars. The top volume-drivers in Q2 2020 came from the company’s SUV lineup and included notable performances by a number of models, particularly when considering Q2 2020’s exceptional circumstances. The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV (-0.2% compared to Q2 2019), the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV and the all-new spacious and powerfully-proportioned Mercedes-Benz GLB compact SUV all enjoyed strong results. The Mercedes-Benz CLA coupe (+41.6% compared to Q2 2019) and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan and coupe also remained popular passenger car choices for drivers.

Following challenging numbers early and midway through Q2 2020, the Pre-Owned division reported a very encouraging June 2020. Overall pre-owned volume decreased (3,673 pre-owned units retailed, -17.9% compared to Q2 2019), as did Certified Pre-Owned sales (3,186 CPO retailed, -16.6% compared to Q2 2019). However, the Certified Pre-Owned penetration continued its recent growth trend (+1.4% compared to Q2 2019).

Mercedes-Benz Vans retailed 1,023 units in Q2 2020 (-26.4% compared to Q2 2019).

“In the face of truly unique circumstances in the second quarter, I’m so proud of the incredible work our dealer network and team did from coast-to-coast to ensure our customers continued to receive world-class service in a safe way,” said Brian D. Fulton, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. “We knew the first half of the quarter would be impacted by the critically important precautions and exceptional measures we took in accordance with all public health guidelines, but after reopening all dealerships, our performance in communities across the country has been very strong. We will continue to be proactive in protecting employees and customers and we are well positioned to continue building positive momentum towards a great second half of 2020.”

SALES Q2 YTD 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles* 5,845 10,320 -43.4 12,862 19,301 -33.4 Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,023 1,390 -26.4 1,969 2,641 -25.4 TOTAL* 6,868 11,710 -41.3 14,831 21,942 -32.4

*Q2 comparisons exclude Q2 2019 smart fortwo vehicle sales, which totalled 136 units

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 46,090 vehicles in 2019. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the sixth consecutive year.

