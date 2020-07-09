STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police to provide update on police shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vermont (Wednesday, July 8, 2020) — Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, will provide an update for the media regarding the investigation into this morning’s police-involved shooting in Rutland.

The update will take place at 3 p.m. at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland, 124 State Place in Rutland.

***Initial news release, 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which Rutland City police officers shot and wounded a subject early Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Preliminary investigation indicates that at about 12:15 a.m., members of the Rutland City Police Department were conducting a narcotics investigation on Terrill Street involving a vehicle with two adult male occupants. During the subsequent interaction, city police fired upon the vehicle. The circumstances that prompted the shooting and the number of officers who fired is under investigation.

The shooting led to an approximate half-mile pursuit south on U.S. Route 7 (Main Street), until the vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of Route 7 and Jackson Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was found to have been wounded by gunshots and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and is recovering in intensive care. The passenger of the vehicle was injured as a result of the crash and was also transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was treated initially and then brought to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for further care. The names of the vehicle occupants are not being released at this time.

The Vermont State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, per protocol. Members of the state police’s Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Crime Scene Search Team are involved. Once complete, the investigation into the shooting will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.

The investigation into this incident is in its earliest stages, and no further information is available. The state police ask members of the public who have information about what occurred, including any photos or video that may be relevant, to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

More information will be released when available.

