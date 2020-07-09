Middlesex Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302827

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 at approximately 1330 hours

LOCATION: Warren, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Colton Theurer

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 7th, 2020 at approximately 0641 hours Vermont State Police received a report from the Bridges Resort in Warren, VT that one of their irrigation pipelines had been vandalized. The vandalism caused the pipeline to leak, leading to a significant amount of water loss and a shortage of water at the Resort. Subsequent investigation indicated that a previous employee, Colton Theurer, had vandalized the pipeline. Theurer was issued a citation on 07/08/2020 to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 20th, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 20th 2020 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648