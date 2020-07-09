Middlesex Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302827
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 at approximately 1330 hours
LOCATION: Warren, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Colton Theurer
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 7th, 2020 at approximately 0641 hours Vermont State Police received a report from the Bridges Resort in Warren, VT that one of their irrigation pipelines had been vandalized. The vandalism caused the pipeline to leak, leading to a significant amount of water loss and a shortage of water at the Resort. Subsequent investigation indicated that a previous employee, Colton Theurer, had vandalized the pipeline. Theurer was issued a citation on 07/08/2020 to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 20th, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: August 20th 2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648