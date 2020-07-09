Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,892 in the last 365 days.

Route 2017 Renzie Road Closure Begins Thursday in Elizabeth Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 2017 (Renzie Road) in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, July 9 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work on Renzie Road between Route 48 and Greenock Buena Vista Road.  To allow the work to occur the roadway will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday continuously through late July.  Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

South of the Closure

  • Take Greenock Buena Vista Drive to Zimmer Hill Road

  • Turn right onto Zimmer Hill Road

  • Turn left onto Moray Lane

  • Turn left onto East Smithfield Street

  • Follow East Smithfield Street back to Route 48

  • End detour

North of the Closure

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 2017 Renzie Road Closure Begins Thursday in Elizabeth Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.