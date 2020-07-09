Route 2017 Renzie Road Closure Begins Thursday in Elizabeth Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 2017 (Renzie Road) in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, July 9 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work on Renzie Road between Route 48 and Greenock Buena Vista Road. To allow the work to occur the roadway will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday continuously through late July. Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

South of the Closure

Take Greenock Buena Vista Drive to Zimmer Hill Road

Turn right onto Zimmer Hill Road

Turn left onto Moray Lane

Turn left onto East Smithfield Street

Follow East Smithfield Street back to Route 48

End detour

North of the Closure

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #