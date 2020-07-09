Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee to meet July 13-14

Councils & Committees News

Wed Jul 08 15:11:55 MDT 2020

The Private Land/Public Wildlife (PL/PW) Advisory Committee will meet Monday and Tuesday, July 13 and 14, using the video conferencing platform Zoom. The council will meet from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday 14. A time for public comment has been set for 4 p.m. on Monday and noon on Tuesday.

During the meeting, per 87-1-295 MCA, council members will review Public Access Land Agreement applications and proposals to make a recommendation to the department. The department will consider the recommendations when issuing agreements. Council members will also hear a presentation about wildlife movement and migration and revisit their other workplan topics from their January meeting.

The 10-member council, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing FWP access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners.

Members of the public are invited to watch the stream of the meeting online at and participate in the public comment time. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. For more information about the PL/PW Advisory Committee, including the July meeting agenda, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/hunterAccess/plpw/, or contact Jason Kool, Hunting Access Bureau Chief, by phone at 406-444-2505 or by email to jason.kool@mt.gov .