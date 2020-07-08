Aviation Week Network and AeroDynamic Advisory Release Results for Third Annual Air Transport Aftermarket Customer Satisfaction Survey

CFM International has become the Highest-rated Customer Service MRO Company

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network , serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, released results for its third annual air transport aftermarket customer satisfaction survey. CFM International has become the highest-rated customer service MRO company, beating out Boeing, which has held that position for the last two years. The third annual Air Transport Aftermarket Customer Satisfaction Survey is done cooperatively by Inside MRO, Air Transport World, and AeroDynamic Advisory.



In addition to CFM being the overall winner and top engine OEM, other winners include: Airbus for top airframe OEM, Parker Aerospace received the title of top mechanical/electrical OEM, and BAE Systems as the top avionics supplier.

“The survey is becoming well-recognized within our airline community and can serve as a barometer for OEM customer support performance in a dynamic industry,” says Lee Ann Shay, chief editor MRO, Aviation Week Network.

The survey was conducted from mid-February to mid-May, and OEMs were ranked on the following categories: ease of doing business, product reliability, technical support, parts cost, parts availability, AOG support, OEM repair cost, OEM service center performance, overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending them to a peer or colleague.

The complete survey results and winners will be part of the Webinar Series, Aviation Reset: Flight Path Forward, featuring MRO Top Performers: Strategies for Leading Customer Satisfaction. The webinar will be moderated by Karen Walker, Air Transport World Editor-in-Chief and panelists will include the top engine, top airframe and top mechanical OEM, as well as Jonas Murby from AeroDynamic Advisory, and Lee Ann Shay from Aviation Week Network. The panelists will discuss the increasing importance of customer engagement, how that is changing as airlines prioritize cost savings and efficiency, and maintaining excellent customer relations through mergers, acquisitions and industry consolidation. Register here to join the webinar on July 14.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .