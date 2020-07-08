PennDOT Schedules Weekend Detour to Repair the Cool Creek Road Bridge over Kreutz Creek in Hellam Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting at 6 PM on Friday, July 10, its contractor will implement a weekend detour to repair and resurface the bridge that carries Cool Creek Road over Kreutz Creek in Hellam Township, York County.

PennDOT advises travelers that Cool Creel Road will be closed from 6 PM on Friday, July 10 through 6 AM on Monday, July 13, weather permitting, while the contractor removes deteriorated concrete from the bridge using a technique called hydrodemolition and applies a latex-modified concrete overlay on the bridge deck.

Motorists will be directed around the bridge closure by way of Route 462, Freysville Road, Route 124, Mount Pisgah Road, and Main Street in Yorkana Borough.

At all other times, daylight lane restrictions will be in place with two-way traffic maintained during the peak travel hours of 6 AM to 8 AM and 4 PM to 6 PM.

The $2,989,483 contract was awarded on January 16 to Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Annville Township, Lebanon County, and includes drainage pipe and inlet replacement, roadway base repair, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, curb to curb milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing with a 2.5-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installation of new guiderail, signs, and pavement markings.

Work began on this project in May starting with inlet work, base repairs and tree trimming on Cool Creek Road. The entire contract consists of repairs to three roadways in the Wrightsville area; a 0.7-mile section of Route 462 (Hellam Street) from just east of Cool Creek Road to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Wrightsville Borough, a 1.5-mile section of Cool Creek Road from Mt Pisgah Road in Hellam Township to Route 462, and Route 624 (Hellam Street) from the split with Route 462 to Front Street in Wrightsville.

This section of Cool Creek Road, officially designated State Route 2011, averages more than 9,300 vehicles traveled daily, while Route 462, known at Hellam Street in the borough, averages more than 8,400 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, 717-705-2619