2020-07-07 16:48:25.427 'Lady Luck' Hands Liberty Man $100,000 Win

Eric Collins of Liberty recently claimed a top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Lady Luck” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000. He purchased his winning ticket at Price Chopper, 896 Route 291, in Liberty.

Collins said he purchased one “Lady Luck” ticket from the customer service counter and went to his truck to scratch it. 

“At first, I thought it was a $5 winner because I’d just won  on one spot,” he explained. Then I started scratching [the prize] and I thought it was $100, but then I saw the zeros continue.”

After revealing the prize, Collins phoned a family member to tell them the good news.

“I sat there for a minute, then I called a relative of mine and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this. I think I just hit $100,000.’”

In the last full fiscal year, players in Clay County won more than $25.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $2.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $16.9 million went to educational programs in the county. A list of programs that benefitted from funds generated by the Missouri Lottery is available at MOLottery.com.

