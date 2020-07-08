How Nebraska Businesses Support the Seal of Biliteracy | Nebraska Department of Education

Nebraska businesses are encouraged to consider the Seal of Biliteracy as a measurement for student achievement in language learning and proficiency. Businesses may show their support for world language learning and biliteracy by signing on to the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy Letter of Support and by posting the “We Support the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy” message. To request a personalized business post, contact stephanie.call@nebraska.gov.

Business and Industry Support the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy

Social Media Posts

Click on the image link to open the image. Right click and download the image for use in your social media.

Request a personalized statement of support from stephanie.call@nebraska.gov

Letter of Support

Support the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy by adding your business to the letter of support. Email stephanie.call@nebraska.gov to request your business be added to the signatures on this letter.

Bilingualism in the Workforce

Making Languages Our Business: Addressing Foreign Language Demand Among U.S. Employers

This report was commissioned by the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) and its Lead with Languages campaign, with the support of Pearson LLC and Language Testing International. Seven actional recommendations for U.S. businesses are shared so that employers may fully leverage their employees’ language assets.

Not Lost in Translation: The Growing Importance of Foreign Language Skills in the U.S. Job Market

The New American Economy Research Fund completed an in-depth report on the role of bilingualism in the job market. Findings indicate a high need for bilingual workers in all areas of the economy and in many languages other than English. Specific case studies share individual stories of businesses who found ways to grow their business through bilingual outreach.