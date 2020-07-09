Arura Capital Holdings to Partner with BeMotion Inc for Mobile Concierge app for Property Owners
Arura Capital Holdings to Partner with BeMotion Inc for Mobile Concierge app for Property Owners
We don't sell software, we deliver success”LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arura Capital has a vision for homeownership, especially in the arena of condominiums: "People who love the condo lifestyle are interested in one significant difference: being a part of the community." With this in mind, Mr. Silverman, Director of Arura Capital, is taking an innovative and aggressive approach to mobile app technologies. "We are partnering with BeMotion Inc., to launch a mobile concierge app for our residents. It is the most efficient and elegant way for our community to connect with just about everything they need during their experience with Arura Developments. Pay bills, connect to retailers and restaurants, order services to be performed both inside and outside their units. There are simple things that we can connect our homeowners to make all the difference in terms of the extra level of service that our company represents." BeMotion Inc., a Toronto based company, is a pioneer in developing a platform called Mobile Commerce Network (MCN) technology. The innovation defined by MCN is to build mobile apps based upon the 'app within an app' model whereby potentially thousands of participating merchants, retailers and more can all manage their storefront and content controls, communicating directly with app users.
— BeMotion Inc
About (MCN Platform): https://www.bemotioninc.com/
The platform empowers businesses to build native apps for a variety of business functions. Such as M-commerce, digital advertising, event management, offers, payment gateway, and 25 other more features. The platform is super comprehensive. There are a lot of key ingredients. Providing the opportunity to create uniquely personal app experiences that drive brand engagement and conversion, plan the ongoing commitment and a lot more in less than ten days.
About (DCN Vending & Marketplace): http://www.dcnvending.com/
A North American subsidiary of BeMotion Inc., established in 2018 as the provider of innovative Smart vending machines distributed in 3000+ locations serving a wide range of high standards of PPE, CBD, health & fitness products.
Don't hesitate to request a demo!
For any additional information or if you require further clarification about BeMotion Inc.,
please do not hesitate to contact us at info@bemotioninc.com, - www.bemotioninc.com
Aaron Stiller
BeMotion Inc.
+1 416-908-4611
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn