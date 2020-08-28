Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Kentucky Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Focus on Compensation it Might Exceed $1,000,000 and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Results

"To make certain the best possible mesothelioma financial compensation results happen for a person like this we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "Our top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Kentucky and or their family receive the best possible financial compensation results. To make certain the best possible financial compensation results happen for a person like this we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to get a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Kentucky the best possible compensation results-which frequently might exceed a million dollars. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran in Kentucky who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy to please tell his physicians if he is now in the hospital with 'suspected' Coronavirus. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have almost identical symptoms. If the physicians finally do diagnose mesothelioma-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste will know exactly how to help a person like this. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma Lexington, Meads, Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Covington or anywhere in Kentucky. https://Kentucky.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kentucky the Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The University of Louisville Health Sciences Center: https://louisville.edu/hsc/research

* The University of Kentucky’s Markey Center in Lexington: https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/markey-cancer-center.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma