Global leaders to address International Labour Organization (ILO) Virtual Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work

More than 50 Heads of State and government, as well as prominent global employers’ and trade union leaders are to take part in global discussions on COVID-19 and the World of Work, which be held online, 7-9 July.

Representing all regions, the leaders will address the summit via video messages. UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres will also deliver an address, as will the heads of a number of UN and international agencies.

Programme of Global Leaders Day (https://bit.ly/3eb9Itx), July 8 from 8.00-17:30 GMT.

Follow Global Leaders Day live (https://bit.ly/2Dou59Z).

It will be the largest ever online gathering of workers, employers and governments. Participants will discuss how to address the economic and social impact of the pandemic, which has laid bare the extreme vulnerability of millions of workers and enterprises.

The Global Summit will examine a range of issues, including:

How to promote full and productive employment in this new environment.

What needs to be done to address the massive vulnerabilities in the world of work made evident by the pandemic.

Which workers require particular support and attention.

How to position the reduction and elimination of poverty as central objectives of the recovery process.

How the international community can come together with real common purpose and rededicate itself to the delivery of the UN’s 2030 Agenda (https://bit.ly/3iSJyiS).

The first stage of the global summit took place 1-2 July, with a series of virtual regional events covering Africa (https://bit.ly/2ZOFqaN), the Americas (https://bit.ly/3iSK3tg), the Arab States (https://bit.ly/2ZU6CVw), Asia-Pacific (https://bit.ly/2ClQ8gI) and Europe and Central Asia (https://bit.ly/3gDG2H1). Representatives from governments, employers, workers, and academia, discussed the huge costs of the COVID-19 pandemic (https://bit.ly/3dl9Ia8) to their economies, labour markets and societies, and how different countries have responded.

Highlights from the regional events (https://bit.ly/3gwTVqy) were featured during the first global event, on 7 July, along with interviews with ILO Regional Directors.

Addresses from Heads of State and government and prominent global employer and trade union leaders will be delivered on 8 July – Global Leaders Day (https://bit.ly/2Dou59Z).

On 9 July – ILO Constituents’ Day (https://bit.ly/2ZbdLSs) – ministers, workers’ and employers’ leaders from ILO member States will reflect on the previous days’ events and discuss the implementation of the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work (https://bit.ly/2ZLcD70) in the context of the pandemic.

Journalists will be able to follow the discussions via the ILO Global Summit web page (https://bit.ly/3iJklas).

