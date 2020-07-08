Coronavirus - Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 8528
News Provided By
July 08, 2020, 19:34 GMT
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 8528
News Provided By
July 08, 2020, 19:34 GMT
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
More From This Source
Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (509,584) deaths (12,000), and recoveries (247,...View All Stories From This Source