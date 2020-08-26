North Carolina US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in North Carolina Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Much Better Compensation Settlement Result

North Carolina

"If you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in North Carolina-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. ” — North Carolina US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA , USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in North Carolina please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a person like this. Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in North Carolina and nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this.

"The reason we invite the wife or a family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to call Erik is because the average age of a person with mesothelioma in the US is 72 years old and by the time they get a confirmed diagnosis they typically are very sick. The Coronavirus has made things much more complicated because many people with mesothelioma this year were initially diagnosed with this virus. Mesothelioma and the Coronavirus share similar symptoms. If you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in North Carolina-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. He will know exactly how to help you or your loved one." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their campaign is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma anywhere in North Carolina including communities such as Raleigh, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Greensboro, Fayetteville, Asheville, or Wilmington. https:// NorthCarolina. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in North Carolina the North Carolina US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Duke Cancer Institute Durham, North Carolina: http://www.dukecancerinstitute.org

* UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Chapel Hill, North Carolina:https://unclineberger.org

* Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center Comprehensive Cancer Center Winston-Salem, North Carolina:

https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Facilities/Comprehensive-Cancer-Center.

Every US Navy ship or submarine built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinist mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, welder, mechanic, or in engineering.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma