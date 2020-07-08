Sean Story, Premier Cybersecurity/IT Consultant, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Technology Podcast - 2020"

The Sean Story Show Best of LA Award

“We're honored to include premier cybersecurity/IT consultant, Sean Story, and his podcast, The Sean Story Show, into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Story, premier cybersecurity/IT consultant, and his podcast The Sean Story Show wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Refurbished Electronics Supplier - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,900 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Sean Story and The Sean Story Show into our BoLAA family.”

IT and Cybersecurity Expert, Sean Story, has created a much needed weekly podcast in a category of its own that Story calls “Personal Technology” to provide easy to understand answers to the challenging questions about technology and specifically how we use it in our everyday lives. On each weekly episode of The Sean Story Show, Sean answers three technology questions from his listeners, discusses an article on the topic of personal or family technology use, recommends a technology tip of the week, and puts it all in context with a tidbit of tech history in the segment “This Week In Tech History”.

To find the show on your preferred podcast listening platform and to ask your question on the show, visit the official show website at www.TheSeanStory.com

Sean Story, M.S., C.C.I.P. –

Contact – book@seanstory.com

Office: (310) 871-2587

For over ten years, Sean Story, based in Playa del Rey, has helped hundreds of businesses and individuals throughout the United States with their Information Technology. If you have a company with under 100 employees and need a vision and plan for your IT systems, an IT budget, help with hardware and software procurement, network setup and maintenance, computer setup, and support, cybersecurity or IT project management, then Sean Story is your nerd! Sean is a helpful friendly nerd who enjoys in-person meetings and helping clients with all of their information technology needs. He is always up to date with the latest technology trends, but prefer to do business the old fashion way- face to face.

Clients trust Story with their needs in cybersecurity, internet privacy, network design and maintenance, wireless networks, VOIP communication systems, endpoint (PC, Mac, Linux) management and support, friendly non-geek user training & information system instructional design, advanced online educational curriculum design and delivery, custom website development, hardware, and software procurement, Lean information technology project management, Lean information technology process improvement, and information technology budgets. Story’s areas of expertise in the specialization of cybersecurity include information security risk analysis, risk assessment, risk mitigation, contingency planning, intrusion detection, evidence collection, network auditing, threat anticipation, secure network, and system design, cyber intelligence investigations, and digital forensics.

He holds his Bachelor’s and Masters of Science degrees from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles in addition to receiving numerous professional certifications in his field. Sean Story is an active member of the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary club. While Story serves clients throughout the United States, he is based in Playa del Rey, California. He has extensive experience working with clients in the financial services, legal, higher education, technology, and healthcare industries. Story enjoys long walks in nature and listening to music in the genres of baroque choral, classical piano, classical symphony, pipe organ (and heavy pipe organ), transcendental Hindu and Tibetan chanting, and classic rock ‘n roll.