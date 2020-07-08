Medical Affairs Professional Society Announces Major Board Expansion
Board expansion augments MAPS capability to provide leadership, professional development and networking for Medical Affairs professionals worldwide
With forward-looking pharma and med tech manufacturers prioritizing the development of their Medical Affairs teams, we see the real need for direction and expertise in this facet of the industry.”DENVER, COLO., UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS), the premier non-profit global society of Medical Affairs professionals, announces a major expansion of its Board of Directors. The addition of Mary Alice Dwyer, PharmD, John Pracyk, MD, PhD, MBA, and Robin Winter-Sperry, MD, to the MAPS Board augments the organization’s capability to provide leadership, professional development and networking for Medical Affairs professionals worldwide in this expanding sector of the biopharmaceutical and medical device industry.
— Travis Hege, MAPS CEO
“MAPS amplifies the individual voices of the 3000+ Medical Affairs professionals that serve from within our pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. By contextualizing the real-world clinical needs of patients, providers and policymakers we succinctly translate science into value to deliver a strategically critical perspective in today’s ever-changing global healthcare landscape,” says Pracyk, who joins the MAPS Board of Directors as President of the Americas Region.
Dr. Pracyk has been the Integrated Leader of Preclinical & Clinical Research and Medical Affairs (PCM) for DePuy Synthes Spine (Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies) where he serves as a strategic medical partner with colleagues across Research & Development, Global Strategic Marketing, Health Economics & Market Access, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Safety, Medical Epidemiology, External Innovation, and Business Development. He is also a board-certified Neurological Surgeon and fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons, who obtained his MD and PhD degrees from Duke University’s Medical Scientist Training Program and completed pre- and postdoctoral research fellowships at Cambridge University and the National Institutes of Health.
Mary Alice Dwyer, PharmD, joins the MAPS Board of Directors as Chair of the Executive Program Committee (EPC), where she leads a group of 16 industry leaders providing strategic direction for the MAPS Focus Area Working Groups, which develop educational content for Medical Affairs professionals, including standards & guidance documents, webinars, podcasts, white papers and articles for the MAPS magazine, Elevate.
“The members of the Executive Program Committee are senior leaders in the pharmaceutical industry who are subject matter experts in the critical areas of Medical Affairs. Their experience will help to shape the new directions of Medical Affairs, truly driving the value that MAPS delivers. With this vision, the EPC hopes to provide a connection between the MAPS Board of Directors and the organization itself as we set the direction for MAPS’ professional development content creation and the organization’s strategic direction,” Dwyer says.
Dwyer is Principal/Consultant for Medical Innovation and Insights, LLC, providing strategic solutions to Medical Affairs teams in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Mary Alice is an experienced enterprise-wide and global Medical Affairs leader with expertise in creating transformational change initiatives, building and leading effective teams, and implementing patient-centric practices. Previous to her current position, Mary Alice was Vice President of Global Medical Excellence (GME), an organization that she led within AstraZeneca, whose remit was to elevate Medical Affairs deliverables via global, regional, and local medical partnerships while ensuring strong governance processes. In addition, Mary Alice also held roles as head of US Field Medical and VP of US Medical Affairs while
Robin Winter-Sperry, MD joins the MAPS Board of Directors as Membership Committee Chair, where she will focus on providing guidance and strategic vision as the MAPS organization continues to build awareness and see membership growth across all regions, globally.
“MAPS is an organization that exemplifies the power of a community of healthcare industry professionals. It is a place to share expertise and innovation with integrity and transparency from a scientific perspective that is dedicated to improving the lives of patients in all stages of the healthcare journey,” says Winter-Sperry.
Dr. Winter-Sperry started in the industry specializing in dermatology and has since had a long and distinguished career including over 28 product launches with organizations including Sanofi/Genzyme, Novartis, Sanofi and more. Dr. Winter-Sperry has pioneered the recognition of Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) as a specialty in the biopharmaceutical and device industries and is responsible for creating and developing many of the industry’s leading Medical Affairs and Medical Liaison teams.
Drs. Winter-Sperry, Pracyk and Dwyer join a growing team of executive leaders at MAPS committed to providing value and fostering advocacy for the Medical Affairs profession.
“With forward-looking biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers prioritizing the development of their Medical Affairs teams, we see the real need for direction and expertise in this facet of the industry. I am so honored for the leadership involvement of Mary Alice, John and Robin, who bring not only outstanding academic credentials and medical expertise but more than a half-century of combined leadership experience with some of the most respected and innovative Medical Affairs organizations in the world,” says Travis Hege, CEO of MAPS.
As MAPS’ governing body, the Board of Directors works collectively to determine and periodically re-affirm MAPS’ mission and purpose, sets MAPS’ strategic direction, ensures effective long-range planning and identification of annual strategic priorities, and assesses MAPS’ performance in achieving its mission and strategic objectives. The Board works with the CEO and MAPS team members to develop and implement a sound fund development plan and strategies to secure the organization’s current and future ability to fulfill its promises and mission, reviews the alignment of MAPS’ services, support functions, and financial resources with the organization’s strategic direction, priorities, and annual operating plans, including the budget.
The MAPS Board is extremely pleased to announce the addition of its newest members and looks forward to the positive impact their collective expertise will bring to future endeavors. To learn more about MAPS, visit www.medicalaffairs.org.
