FWP proposes new boat ramp at Little Muddy Creek FAS

Fishing - Region 4

Wednesday, July 08, 2020

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is taking public comment on an environmental assessment regarding the construction of a primitive boat ramp at the Little Muddy Creek Fishing Access Site.

The boat ramp is proposed for the lower portion of Little Muddy Creek and would allow access for small boats, such as rafts, drift boats, canoes and kayaks, to the Missouri River.

For more information on the proposal or to comment, please go to the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices. A public review and comment period will be available July 2 – August 8, 2020. Written comment should be delivered to the following address: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Little Muddy Creek FAS Boat Ramp Comments, 4600 Giant Springs Rd., Great Falls, MT 59405, comment on line or send comment to fwpr4publiccom@mt.gov.