I Change Nations & Productive Business Civility in collaboration with Civility360 presents Hostility to Civility

I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Business Civility and I Change Nations partnered again to bring the Civility 360 Town Hall From Hostility To Civility “A Cultural Understanding Of Race & Racism.” The Town Hall Meeting was held on Thursday June 18th, 2020 with Global Civility Leaders from around the world. Together they discussed and addressed Race and Racism around the world and how to move from Hostility to Civility.
Civility360 is the leading voice of civility in action which focuses on brining civility solutions to our world with a 360º angled approach.
Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations states, “These kind of forums will help bring the community together from all walks of life, along with community leaders as well as government leaders to identify problems and create solutions through civil dialog.”
I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility has created a new paradigm of Business Civility in action. “This is where business and people are of equal value. Civility is meant to be contagious so spread it with love.” - Dr. Vernet A. Joseph
Civility360 Town Hall Meeting (C360) is the leading voice of civility in action which focuses on brining civility solutions to our world with a 360º angled approach. Promoting the pillars of kindness, respect, love, hope and action. Global World Civility Leader, Sir Clyde Rivers and Prof. Vernet Alin Joseph are the founders of this global movement.
Together with special guest speakers/panelists the Civility 360 Town Hall Meeting.
Global Civility - Sir Clyde Rivers, California
Business Civility - Prof. Vernet A. Joseph, Arizona
Dr. Sharon Anderson, Washington D.C.
Dr. Phinehas Kinuthia, Texas
Jacqueline Edwards, Canada
Dr. Rebecca Harper, Canada
Dr. Linda Lara, California
Due to the coronavirus, the Civility 360 Town Hall had to be done virtually. The Town Hall From Hostility To Civility A Cultural Understanding Of Race & Racism can be found at https://youtu.be/I7NyPWgN2pg.
Solutions that were shared at the Town Hall From Hostility To Civility A Cultural Understanding Of Race & Racism:
These kind of forums help bring the community together from all walks of life with community leaders as well as government leaders to identify problems and create solutions through civil dialog” ~ Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations
Business Civility Prof. Vernet A. Joseph
1. Civility For ALL! Everyone treated with dignity and respect.
2. Put civility in action; develop a culture that promotes proper people treatmen.
3. Champion Civility at ALL levels and within the business, education, and governmental rank structures.
4. Develop an Office of Civility (Liaison) that has authority to govern acts of incivility at all levels. Monitoring the civility temperature/pulse of an organization. To maximize productivity and spot cancerous behaviors before getting out of hand. Educating the workforce on civility communication and dynamics.
5. Embrace, participate, and celebrate National Productive Business Civility Day annually on June 13th. “The most powerful commodity and currency for business is the value of people, their ideas and solutions.” - Prof. Vernet A. Joseph
Emotional Civility - Dr. Sharon Anderson, Washington D.C.
1. Curriculums for Law Enforcement, Law Firms
2. Education, Prevention, and Intervention (unteach and reteach)
3. Implementing the training for emotional and spiritual stamina
4. Civility Practitioners with accountability
Dr. Phinehas Kinuthia, Texas
1. Change the inner attitude of their heart/outer aspect of their life
2. Personal transformation, be a part of the solution not the problem
3. Learn to get into each other’s world
4. Diversity is not adversity
Jacqueline Edwards, Canada
1. Civility is the approach that has not been applied
2. Be at the decision-making tables
3. Become a part of the solution
Family Civility - Dr. Rebecca Harper, Canada
1. Anti-oppression/ Active listening
2. Racism is a symptom of a core problem
Inner-City Civility - Dr. Linda Lara, California
1. With racism comes discrimination
2. Firehouse Initiative; changing the mindset
3. We have to live the solution; demonstrate it
4. Do things consistently, intentionally, and purposely
Dr. Clyde Rivers states, “I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker."
Professor Vernet, is the creator and co-host of Civility 360 with World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers, the only show devoted to interviewing civility leaders from a 360 angle of the world. This program will help put the world back together after COVID-19. Listen in as they share wisdom and insight on Civility, Influence, and Action every Saturday which started on the 2nd of May. The broadcast can be found at www.civility360.com
Dr. Joseph is the Business Civility Leader and productive agent of change in this day. He is the narrator of Presidential Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Extreme Excellence. He is the narrator of Madame Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Caring for Humanity.
Dr. Joseph is a World Civility Ambassador & National Statesman to I Change Nations™. He is a retired military officer, combat veteran, an award-winning Serial Entrepreneur, Author of over 25 books and 5 Bestsellers, Radio Show host, and Veteran Transition Expert. Dr. Vernet is the Founder of Live To Produce Enterprises, LLC, and Founder of the Productive Business Network & Summit Headquartered in Mesa,Arizona
I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations.
We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world Founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers.
Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility CountsInitiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards.
Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives. In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD. Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.
For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work that
Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org
Civility 360 Town Hall From Hostility To Civility A Cultural Understanding Of Race & Racism