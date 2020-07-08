Job Announcement - Deputy Supreme Court Clerk

Salary $22,470.00 Annually

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Part-Time/Regular

Department Office of the Clerk of Supreme Court

Job Number 2020-SC-BIS-29-DCS2

Closing 7/21/2020 11:59 PM Central

Description

This recruitment is for a part-time position, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Deputy Supreme Court Clerk is responsible for performing a variety of responsible administrative and clerical tasks in the processing of Supreme Court cases.

See the full job announcement at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2809396/deputy-supreme-court-clerk-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs