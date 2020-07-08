Flag Alert: Lowering Of NC Flags To Half-Staff In Honor of Former State Senator and NC Dept. of Administration Secretary Katie G. Dorsett

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Wednesday, July 8, 2020 until sunset on Friday, July 10, 2020 in honor of former State Senator and NC Department of Administration Secretary Katie G. Dorsett, who passed away on Tuesday. Dorsett was the first African American woman elected to the Greensboro City Council where she served from 1983 to 1986. Prior to serving North Carolina's 28th Senate District from 2003 to 2010, Dorsett was a Guilford County commissioner from 1990 to 1992. Therafter she was appointed by former NC Governor Jim Hunt to serve as the Secretary of the NC Department of Administration, becoming the first African American woman to hold a North Carolina cabinet post.

She was inducted into the NC Women's Hall of Fame in 2010, honored for her many achievements and accomplishments as a leading pioneer for the state of North Carolina.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Katie Dorsett was a dedicated public servant and inspiration as the first African American woman to hold a cabinet position in North Carolina. Her work in the state senate and Department of Administration paved the way for future leaders, and she’ll be deeply missed."

Statement from Secretary Machelle Sanders

"The NC Department of Administration (DOA) family and I are greatly saddened to learn of former DOA Secretary Katie Dorsett’s passing. She was a trailblazer of many firsts who loved and served the people of North Carolina. Secretary Dorsett led the way as the first African American woman appointed to a Cabinet post in North Carolina, and I am honored to have later followed in her footsteps. While she will be missed by many, her legacy and good works live on. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this time."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

###