ATTYYA: A NEW BEAUTY BRAND NOW AVAILABLE ON WALMART.COM

DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTYYA, a new cosmetics, skincare and personal care products company headquartered in Douglasville, GA has just had their first retail approval to sell their products on Walmart.com. Now available are the company’s high-quality fine fragrances, cruelty free makeup, scented soy candles, room deodorizers, and skincare for women and men. The company also offers Swiss made timepieces, offering both luxury and opulence.

“I am so excited I can barely breathe,” said Attyya Guiles, the founder of ATTYYA. “Since first dreaming about this company, this has been a labor of love.”

“ATTYYA is more than a company, more than products, it a sense of elegance, grace, and sophistication in each of the products that we offer,” continued Guiles. People will sense this with each of product offerings that was developed with a personal touch that will connect with customers.

ATTYYA brings beauty and confidence to both women and men. The ATTYYA brand prides itself in its commitment to diversity, inclusivity, individualism, and expressionism. The company helps women and men be their most confident and beautiful without having to fit themselves in traditional definitions of beauty while providing luxury level quality at a price to suit their budget. From bold and dramatic, to subtle and daring, ATTYYA has products for everyone that will accommodate all budgets.

The company’s founder, Attyya Guiles is a former educator. She believes in celebrating the beauty and diversity of others and educating others about the importance of seeing their own individual beauty.

Products can now be found on both Walmart.com and the company’s website at www.attyyalimitedco.com.

