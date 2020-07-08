Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,719 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Galloway returns $150,000 from office budget to General Revenue Fund at end of fiscal year 2020; more than $2.3 million returned over last five fiscal years to taxpayers

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that she has returned $150,000 from her office's budget for Fiscal Year 2020, which ended June 30. At the end of the last five fiscal years, Auditor Galloway has returned a total of more than $2.3 million from her budget to the General Revenue Fund.

This is in addition to $200,000 the Auditor's Office withheld in June at the Governor's request to help address Missouri's ongoing budget crisis.

"My office helps local and state government better serve Missourians by making recommendations to them to work more efficiently and effectively with taxpayer dollars," Auditor Galloway said. "We apply those standards of good stewardship to our own operations, and I'm proud those results have helped us send more than $2.3 million back to benefit the people of Missouri."

You just read:

Auditor Galloway returns $150,000 from office budget to General Revenue Fund at end of fiscal year 2020; more than $2.3 million returned over last five fiscal years to taxpayers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.