Concept selected for Hwy 169/Hwy 22/Hwy 99 intersection project in St. Peter (July 8, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Combining community input and data from a traffic analysis of the corridor, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) arrived at a preliminary design concept for two intersections on the south side of St. Peter. A project in 2023 will bring dual left turn lanes at the intersection of Hwy 169/Hwy 22 and a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT, also known as a J-Turn) at the intersection of Hwy 169/Hwy 99.

Both intersection modifications will improve safety and traffic flow, which were identified as top priorities when gathering input from the City of St. Peter, city council and the community.

The project will also improve the pavement condition, storm sewer, city water, lighting and sidewalk within the corridor. For more information on the project and to view a recorded presentation further explaining the concept, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99/ 

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org

Concept selected for Hwy 169/Hwy 22/Hwy 99 intersection project in St. Peter (July 8, 2020)

