CRS partners with PLAYTEC to provide safe, cost-effective sanitation and protection solutions for the recreation market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) announces a new partnership with PLAYTEC™ LLC, provider of antimicrobial products. Now recreation professionals faced with stringent cleaning processes will have access to next-generation technology that offers both sanitation and protection up to 60 days, enhancing safety and improving productivity. Created by industry leaders in biochemistry who specialize in antimicrobial technologies, PLAYTEC products bring peace-of-mind and extra protection to communities as facilities open.
Designed specifically for the recreation industry, PLAYTEC's products have the unique ability to sanitize and inhibit the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms through a proprietary technology. Unlike traditional antimicrobials, this EPA-registered technology offers a protectant feature. The solution binds to surfaces creating a microbiostatic antimicrobial coating which serves as a highly durable, protective shield for long-term protection. This reduces the need for frequent, time-consuming cleaning tasks, saving time and money, while simultaneously protecting guests and the greater community.
Benefits include:
• Extensively tested, EPA registered
• Safe – no leaching, non-toxic, environmentally responsible
• Effective against molds, mildews, bacteria, algae, fungus and more
• Residual, long-term efficacy – protects surfaces and lasts up to 60 days
• Economical – ready to use or dilute with easy-to-use application
• Available in two proprietary formulas – RECRESOL™ and AQUSOL™ to serve both indoor/outdoor recreation facilities and aquatic environments
Commercial Recreation Specialists is committed to the health and safety of the clients and the communities we serve. Our partnership with PLAYTEC will help provide peace of mind against harmful pathogens for years to come.
About Commercial Recreation Specialists
CRS is headquartered in Verona, Wisconsin, with representatives in New Jersey, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. It serves customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, CRS not only supplies the highest quality equipment, it also offers design, planning, installation and operations services. The company provides careful analysis of each client’s facility and business goals in order to achieve the best recreation solution possible. CRS delivers unparalleled industry knowledge and proven success in the commercial recreation market with clients including municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos and other recreation venues. For more information, contact the CRS corporate office at (877) 896-8442 or visit their website at www.crs4rec.com.
About PLAYTEC
PLAYTEC is headquartered in Wisconsin. PLAYTEC is the first antimicrobial solutions company created by recreation specialists for the recreation and institutional marketplace, combining over 60 years industry experience with industry-leading biochemists to create effective, safe, affordable solutions to catastrophic contamination issues. PLAYTEC’S solutions use EPA-registered technologies to modify surfaces with long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of dangerous pathogens that can exist on the surfaces of facilities. PLAYTEC is committed to providing solutions to address the challenges facing our recreation partners to help ensure the health and safety of the communities they serve. For more information, contact PLAYTEC Solutions at (877) 930-0381 or visit www.playtecsolutions.com.
