Indiana Thrive, a Business Directory with Free Listing Availability, Officially Launches
— Mike Jansen
Indiana Thrive, an Indiana-based business directory and catalog of websites that provide local business personnel with greater marketing access and awareness, this week announced the platform is officially live.
Also known as a web directory or community resource website, which includes entries from websites categorized into different groups for search ability, Indiana Thrive is going to make it easier than ever before for Indiana businesses to get the exposure they deserve.
“The internet is a big place today, which is why we want to provide the hard working business owners right here in Indiana with advanced options for coming into contact with new customers” said Mike Jansen, Founder and Owner of Indiana Thrive. “Our community directory will do just that – and best of all – we’re providing these business listings for free.”
Indiana Thrive will provide the following services: SEO services that will help businesses to get their websites and content ranked high up in Google for increased website traffic; reputation marketing for businesses looking to enhance their online brand or bury past negative press that is slowing down their sales; and advertising services for businesses looking to gain an even larger digital footprint.
The actual Indiana Thrive listing is free for all businesses. These added services are paid-for options they can consider after registering with the platform.
“We are accepting all Indiana businesses that want to be part of this marketing campaign,” said Jansen. “Now is the time, especially after COVID-19, to get the word out there regarding your business and your services. Our new resource website can assist.”
For more information, or to contact Indiana Thrive about their marketing services, visit: https://indianathrive.com/.
