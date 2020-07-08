Network Traffic Analytics Market Predicted to Reach $3.11 Billion by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Growing need for real-time analysis of network data drives the growth of the global network traffic analytics market. North America contributed the highest share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for network traffic analytics is likely to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in network traffic owing to increased internet usage for commercial and entertainment purpose.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network traffic analytics market generated $865.0 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $3.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing need for real-time analysis of network data and surge in incidents of distributed denial-of-service drive the growth of the global network traffic analytics market. However, high initial investment associated with the tools required for network traffic analysis hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in network and communication infrastructures create new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for network traffic analytics is likely to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in network traffic and rise in internet usage for commercial and entertainment purposes.

Amid lockdown, the service sector companies have allowed their employees to work from home. Due to this, the video conferencing traffic has been increased significantly. This is likely to increase the demand for network traffic analytics for real-time analysis of network data.

According to Nokia, video conferencing traffic over the internet has been surged by 700% due to growth in usage of the apps such as Zoom and Skype.

During Covid-19 pandemic, the network traffic has been surged considerably due to subscription video on demand (SVoD). This is due to increased usage of over-the-top media services offered to the subscribers via internet.

According to Nokia, Disney+, an SVoD provider, accounted for 8% of all the internet traffic in European networks during the pandemic period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global network traffic analytics market based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user, and region.

Based on component, the solutions segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Juniper Networks, Inc., Accenture, Juniper Networks, Symantec, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Allot Communication, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Networks, and Ascom Holdings.

