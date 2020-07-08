New Apparel Company Helps Smaller-Busted Women Go Braless, A Trend Gaining Steam as Many Work from Home

Free Reign’s re-engineered bra top blends best of activewear, intimates and everyday wear into one seamless tank

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Reign , a women’s apparel start-up specializing in ultra-comfortable modern wardrobe essentials, has launched its Everyday Tank, a seamless tank top with built-in cups for bra-free coverage and contour.

The Everyday Tank is intended for the A and B cup market, where limited bra choice, unnecessary underwires and overly padded and push-up construction have left a void for women who need only modest support. As a solution, Free Reign re-engineered the bra top. The Everyday Tank’s innovative, all-in-one design eliminates uncomfortable underwire, sagging bra straps and frustrating removable cups.

“The recent increases in teleworking and social distancing have underscored the need for a comfortable alternative to the traditional, poorly fitting bra,” said Liz Cook, co-founder of Free Reign. “Bra-free is having its moment right now, which makes introducing Free Reign to the market at this time even more meaningful and necessary.”

Free Reign’s Everyday Tank is a seamless knit top with integrated, buttery soft, custom-molded cups designed to contour to the unique shape of smaller busts. Free Reign worked with designers whose backgrounds spanned experience in bra innovation, sports bras and seamless apparel at major intimates and activewear brands.

In a world of fast fashion and endless consumption, Free Reign set out to make a wardrobe staple with longevity and versatility. Committed to sustainably made and sourced products, Free Reign uses TENCEL™ yarns made from tree pulp, a renewable resource from forests that are certified as sustainably managed by the Forest Stewardship Council.

“The uncomfortable bra is a universally shared experience among women,” said Gigi Kitei, co-founder of Free Reign. "With the Free Reign Everyday Tank, a bra is something you no longer need to think about and can happily forget about. How freeing.”

Available later this summer, Free Reign is currently running a Kickstarter campaign – which surpassed its $10,000 goal within six hours – to help fund the first production run of its Everyday Tank. The company expects to begin shipping the Everyday Tank in August.

About Free Reign

Free Reign is a women’s apparel start-up specializing in comfortable wardrobe essentials. Catering to the A and B cup woman, Free Reign was created by two childhood friends frustrated with the lack of acceptable solutions for smaller busted women. Co-founders Gigi Kitei and Liz Cook, who serves on the Board of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, focused on the latest advances in activewear technology, precision intimates manufacturing and high-quality everyday wear to create the perfect tank, all while mindful of apparel’s impact on the environment. Free Reign’s mission is to celebrate a woman’s natural beauty, fit her active lifestyle and make her every day better. Learn more at freereignstyle.com .

Media Contact

Kathleen McFadden

kmcfadden@socialstylate.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/888b4bf2-71a2-4f5b-ba92-2b9e9ca23d05

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54ace86b-ae8e-440e-8d7f-7bf2b2739f53



