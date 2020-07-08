C-Bond Systems Receives Initial Purchase Order for MB-10 Tablets in Excess of $80,000 from Southeast Asian Distributor

EPA Registered MB-10 Tablets Are a Broad Spectrum Disinfectant Effective Against a Wide Range of Bacteria and Viruses, Including SARS-CoV-2, which Causes COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has received an initial purchase order for its MB-10 Tablets in excess of $80,000 from a distributor in Southeast Asia.



MB-10 Tablets (EPA Reg No.70060-19-46269) are registered as a broad spectrum hospital disinfectant that is effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Easy to apply using a commercially available sprayer, MB-10 effectively disinfects any hard, non-porous surface in minutes. MB-10 provides fast-acting protection that is safe for skin contact and is fast drying, without leaving a residue or odor.

“We are very proud to have received our first substantial purchase order for MB-10 Tablets,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “As this distributor prepares to launch sales of MB-10 in Southeast Asia, they are optimistic that this initial purchase order may be the first of many, with more to come. Because no liquid needs to be shipped with the MB-10 Tablets, this is an ideal, cost-effective disinfection solution for this overseas customer.”

The purchase order is contingent upon the release of pertinent government permits to import, distribute and sell MB-10 Tablets in Southeast Asia.

C-Bond has exclusive nationwide distribution rights to market MB-10 Tablets to all verticals within the transportation sector. C-Bond sells MB-10 Tablets under an exclusive, nationwide distribution agreement with Quip Laboratories, Inc.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that as the distributor prepares to launch sales of MB-10 in Southeast Asia, they are optimistic that this initial purchase order may be the first of many, with more to come; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; the approval of the government to permit the importation, distribution and sale of MB-10 Tablets in Southeast Asia; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2020, November 14, 2019, and August 12, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Luke Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

CBNT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us