Knoll + Muuto Work from Home Furniture, Lighting and Accessories Launched at knoll.com

Ready-to-Ship Products for Work, Living and Dining Spaces Ship Free in 1 – 3 Days

/EIN News/ -- EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a constellation of design-driven brands for the workplace and home, today launched Knoll + Muuto Work from Home furniture, lighting and accessories at knoll.com. Consumers can now shop online for work-from-home products that bring the trademark design, comfort and performance of the Knoll and Muuto brands to their doorsteps — shipped free in just 1 – 3 days.



Muuto, a Knoll constellation brand, is based in Denmark, working to write new chapters in the longstanding heritage of Scandinavian design. Muuto products pair seamlessly with the range of modern Knoll designs.

“We’ve developed the kit you need for the perfect home workspace,” said Knoll design director Benjamin Pardo. “As we become accustomed to new work styles in the office and at home, designing a modern, comfortable and affordable personalized space for remote work is increasingly important.”

“People who have been working from home miss their workplace-specific furniture such as a high-performance desk chair, an adjustable height desk and accessories, even a comfortable reading chair,” he observed. “Our work-from-home offering responds to the need for good design for today’s work-from-home lifestyle.”

Commenting on the ready-to-ship products that ship in 1 – 3 days, Pardo added, “With the Knoll + Muuto e-commerce site launch, it is easier than ever to work comfortably from home as well as refresh living and dining spaces with our award-winning Knoll and Muuto designs.”

Knoll + Muuto Work from Home designs include a range of Knoll classic and contemporary pieces by David Adjaye, Harry Bertoia, Florence Knoll, Marc Krusin and Eero Saarinen that ship in 1 – 2 weeks for white glove delivery.

Knoll is also working closely with clients in the commercial, healthcare and education sectors on programs that allow their employees to purchase Knoll + Muuto work-from-home furniture online.

Knoll + Muuto Work from Home ready-to-ship products that ship in 1 – 3 days include designs created with a roster of international talent:

Desk Chairs

Generation by Knoll®. Responding to ergonomic research that challenges the idea that we only sit in a single forward-facing position, Generation’s innovative design supports a natural range of postures and workstyles. Designed by Formway Design.



Responding to ergonomic research that challenges the idea that we only sit in a single forward-facing position, Generation’s innovative design supports a natural range of postures and workstyles. Designed by Formway Design. ReGeneration by Knoll®. ReGeneration’s straightforward design leverages flexible, durable and sustainable materials that provide comfort and support throughout the day. Designed Formway Design.





ReGeneration’s straightforward design leverages flexible, durable and sustainable materials that provide comfort and support throughout the day. Designed Formway Design. MultiGeneration by Knoll®. MultiGeneration by Knoll® is a simple, small-scale light task chair with a responsive, open design. Designed by Formway.





MultiGeneration by Knoll® is a simple, small-scale light task chair with a responsive, open design. Designed by Formway. Fiber Armchair & Side Chair Swivel Base. Bringing a new perspective to the iconic shell chair, the design offers extensive comfort while taking up little space in the room. Designed by Iskos-Berlin for Muuto.

Height Adjustable and Table Desks

Hipso™ Height Adjustable Desk. Hipso is a sturdy, affordable, easy-to-assemble, easy-to-operate Knoll-designed height-adjustable desk, delivering sit-to-stand well-being and ergonomic support.



Hipso is a sturdy, affordable, easy-to-assemble, easy-to-operate Knoll-designed height-adjustable desk, delivering sit-to-stand well-being and ergonomic support. Rockwell Unscripted® Easy Table . The Easy Table is a casual, compact desk, ideal for any room; it also makes a perfect secondary workspace surface. Designed by Rockwell Group for Knoll.



. The Easy Table is a casual, compact desk, ideal for any room; it also makes a perfect secondary workspace surface. Designed by Rockwell Group for Knoll. 70/70 Table. The 70/70 Table conveys a simple modern expression, paired with subtle, understated details such as the triangular base shape and the slanted edges of the tabletop. Designed by TAF Studio for Muuto.

Lounge and Side Chairs

Cover Lounge Chair. Celebrating Scandinavian craftsmanship and modern materiality, the Cover Lounge Chair features a grand seat while taking up little space in the room, complemented by a signature curved back and wooden armrest covers. Designed by Thomas Bentzen for Muuto.





Celebrating Scandinavian craftsmanship and modern materiality, the Cover Lounge Chair features a grand seat while taking up little space in the room, complemented by a signature curved back and wooden armrest covers. Designed by Thomas Bentzen for Muuto. Doze Lounge Chair. The Doze Lounge Chair and complementary Ottoman bring together Scandinavian design ideas and references to 1970s furniture design for a contemporary perspective on the archetypal lounge chair. Designed by Anderssen & Voll for Muuto.



The Doze Lounge Chair and complementary Ottoman bring together Scandinavian design ideas and references to 1970s furniture design for a contemporary perspective on the archetypal lounge chair. Designed by Anderssen & Voll for Muuto. Oslo Series. The Oslo Series fuses modern, geometric lines with a comfortably soft seat, resulting in playful lines and an embracing back. Designed by Anderssen & Voll for Muuto.

Lighting, Occasional Tables and Accessories

Leaf Table Lamp. The Leaf Table Lamp features organic lines that reference the leaves of a tree, paired with its adjustable head and dimmable, LED light. Designed by Broberg & Ridderstråle for Muuto.



The Leaf Table Lamp features organic lines that reference the leaves of a tree, paired with its adjustable head and dimmable, LED light. Designed by Broberg & Ridderstråle for Muuto. Tip Table Lamp. The Tip Table Lamp is an example of simple, functional design with careful attention to detail, offering direct as well as ambient light. Designed by Jens Fager.



The Tip Table Lamp is an example of simple, functional design with careful attention to detail, offering direct as well as ambient light. Designed by Jens Fager. Unfold Pendant Lamp. Made of soft silicon rubber, the Unfold Pendant Lamp is a playful take on the industrial pendant lampshade. Designed by From Us With Love for Muuto.



Made of soft silicon rubber, the Unfold Pendant Lamp is a playful take on the industrial pendant lampshade. Designed by From Us With Love for Muuto. Around Coffee Table. The Around Coffee Table brings a new perspective to its typology through the wooden veneer frame that runs along the edge of the table, echoing the ideas of Scandinavian design. Designed by Thomas Bentzen for Muuto.



The Around Coffee Table brings a new perspective to its typology through the wooden veneer frame that runs along the edge of the table, echoing the ideas of Scandinavian design. Designed by Thomas Bentzen for Muuto. Relate Side Table. An elegant side table with two planes, connected through a graphic leg, the Relate Side Table offers a practical solution for casual work as a tablet surface. Designed by Big-Game for Muuto.



An elegant side table with two planes, connected through a graphic leg, the Relate Side Table offers a practical solution for casual work as a tablet surface. Designed by Big-Game for Muuto. Restore Storage Series. Constructed from a felt that uses recycled plastic fibers, the Restore Storage Series offers functional and versatile work-from-home organizational tools. Designed by Mika Tolvanen for Muuto.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto, and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Contacts

Investors:

Charles Rayfield

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1703

crayfield@knoll.com

Media:

David E. Bright

Senior Vice President, Communications

Tel 212 343-4135

dbright@knoll.com



