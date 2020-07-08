Weyland Tech’s AtozGo Partners with Global Fintech Provider for Food Delivery Service in Jakarta

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL), a leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce and fintech business enablement solutions, has partnered with an NYSE-traded global consumer internet company to offer its AtozGo™ food and grocery delivery service to the partner’s large and growing fintech user base in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Access to the AtozGo delivery service, which is currently available for both office and residential customers, will be integrated into the partner’s mobile e-wallet app, allowing users to transact AtozGo orders within the app. Through this integration, AtozGo will gain access to the hundreds of thousands of merchants and millions of users already on the partner’s platform.

This will represent the partner’s foray into the food and grocery delivery market in Southeast Asia. As a special promotion, the partner is offering users a 30% discount on AtozGo orders during the first month from launch.

The AtozGo mobile app will also be updated to include a new option for paying for deliveries using the partner’s mobile fintech technology. The mutual integrations are already underway and are expected to be completed in August. Additional details are expected to be revealed over the coming weeks.

“This major fintech service provider had many options but partnered with us because of AtozGo’s unique value proposition,” said Djunaedy Hermawanto, CEO of Weyland Indonesia Perkasa which operates AtozGo. “This includes our well-established base of merchants and customers, our strong brand presence in Jakarta, and our rapid growth over the last year. We also see the potential to expand AtozGo to other urban areas where our partner has a large existing user base.”

A recent online survey conducted by M2insights in January 2020 showed that Weyland’s new partner offers one of the top five e-wallets in Indonesia, with nearly 40% of respondents currently using its e-wallet technology to transfer funds and make electronic payments.

This news follows Weyland’s recent report that the AtozGo food delivery service continues to recover, particularly with the launch into residential Jakarta offsetting the earlier decline in orders from office workers during the coronavirus lockdown. Deliveries to residential Jakarta has now exceeded 800 per day, up from 500 as reported a few weeks ago, with orders being generated by more than 2,300 registered residential users.

The service has also attracted now more than 1,000 delivery people, up from 680 in March, by offering flexible hours and unlimited income potential. Merchants are also increasingly joining AtozGo, now totaling 35,000, up 9,000 over just the last few weeks. They are providing AtozGo customers a greater selection of household products and services, which supports larger and more frequent orders.

“Given these positive factors, we expect this new partnership to drive a massive acceleration in the AtozGo business which has already been growing strongly,” added Hermawanto. “We expect it to also elevate our profile in the industry and position us to attract other key partnerships.”

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages, CreateApp enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way.

Earlier this year, Weyland completed the acquisition of the Minneapolis-based eCommerce technology company, Push Interactive. Push provides an eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands. For more information, visit weyland-tech.com.

About AtozPay™ and AtozGo™

Through Weyland Tech’s minority-owned subsidiary, Weyland Indonesia Perkasa (WIP), the company operates AtozPay™ and AtozGo™. The AtozPay mobile payments platform serves the burgeoning mCommerce and e-Payment markets in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country. AtozGo is a fast-growing provider of short-distance food delivery and home services from local establishments operated in Jakarta, Indonesia. For more information, visit atozpayindonesia.com.

About Push Interactive

The e-Commerce platform of Weyland’s Push Interactive subsidiary features comprehensive customer acquisition capabilities, highly productive media and channel strategies, well-tuned product promotion and messaging, and sales funnel development and optimization. The direct-to-consumer platform provides an end-to-end solution for SMBs and major brands, allowing these organizations to dramatically increase online revenue while lowering the cost of customer acquisition and order fulfillment. Post-sale, Push supports fulfillment, customer relationship management, and further monetization through re-engagement and remarketing toolsets that enhance customer lifetime value (LTV). For more information about Push Interactive, visit www.pushint.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to successfully integrate Push, the continued growth of the eCommerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact

Brent Suen, CEO

Weyland Tech Inc.

Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

WEYL@cma.team



