DAXOR ANNOUNCES NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL DEPOT GOVERNMENT DISTRIBUTOR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, has signed a new distribution agreement with American Medical Depot “AMD,” one of the nation’s largest and diversified government healthcare distributors. As part of the agreement, the two parties are set to provide Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic blood test (Blood Volume Analysis) “BVA,” to government facilities across the United States, driving forward the use of BVA to help guide precise, individualized volume management in a wide variety of medical conditions including heart failure and COVID-19 related symptoms.



“We believe we have found a perfect partner as both companies' focus is innovation and the commitment to understand and deliver solutions to our customers,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “Partnering with one of the nation’s largest diversified medical equipment distribution companies will enable our BVA technology to reach more healthcare providers and improve the quality of life for patients.”

Current developments in the healthcare system have remained at a slower pace with regard to reliable and efficient medical equipment. The COVID-19 crisis has tested and exposed a lack of state-of-the-art technology and resources within ICUs, which Daxor is determined to play a key role in with the BVA-100 test.

“As a dedicated leader in BVA, we are excited to join forces with AMD to provide a much needed and valuable test to those who have served and continue to serve our country,” said Jean Oertel, Daxor’s Vice President of Commercialization and Customer Experience. “Together as leaders, combining our sales and marketing efforts will help accelerate awareness, adoption and integration of our BVA technology into standard of care.”

Jean Oertel joined Daxor in April of 2020, having more than 25 years of sales and marketing leadership positions in multiple divisions of Medtronic and other industry leading companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Boston Scientific and Zoll Medical where she built a track record of high-performance teams, and excellent customer service. Jean holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Cincinnati. She completed her executive level education in Management, Strategic Leadership and Digital Analytics at Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Jean’s expertise and enthusiasm have transformed our commercialization team,” said Kathryn Kornafel, Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Development. “Her creativity and strong business acumen are driving sales and marketing execution through innovative growth initiatives. We look forward to Jean’s robust contributions as we expand.”

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions including heart failure and critical care by better informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly better patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.