Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Strong Quarter of Production; Announces Second Quarter 2020 Preliminary Production Results

TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) ("DPM" or "the Company") announced strong preliminary production results from both of its mines and the smelter for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company is on track to meet its previously issued guidance for 2020 at each of its operations.

“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our workforce and to provide support in our local communities as we proactively manage the circumstances related to the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Rae, President and CEO. “Despite these challenges, we delivered another exceptional quarter of production results at each of our three operations and continue to demonstrate the significant potential of our portfolio in 2020.”

Production Highlights

Preliminary results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 are provided in the table below:

Ore processed Metals contained in concentrate produced Payable metals in concentrate sold Complex concentrate smelted



(Kt) Gold

(K oz) Copper

(Mlbs) Gold

(K oz) Copper

(Mlbs)



(Kt) Q2 2020 Chelopech 556.0 49.1 9.4 36.7 8.5 - Ada Tepe 224.5 32.3 - 34.1 - - Tsumeb - - - - - 58.5 Consolidated 780.5 81.4 9.4 70.8 8.5 58.5 YTD 2020 Chelopech 1,101.8 91.7 18.8 75.5 18.0 - Ada Tepe 458.0 62.6 - 63.6 - - Tsumeb - - - - - 123.5 Consolidated 1,559.8 154.3 18.8 139.1 18.0 123.5 2020 full-year guidance(1) 2,855 – 3,092 257 – 299 35 – 40 229 – 267 33 – 38 230 – 265

(1) As disclosed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended December 31, 2019, issued on February 13, 2020 and available at www.sedar.com and at www.dundeeprecious.com

Ada Tepe continued to deliver impressive performance and achieved its second consecutive quarter of record production. Gold production increased in the second quarter to 32,300 ounces, exceeding planned levels as a result of strong gold grades and higher volumes of ore treated.

Chelopech continued its consistent track record in the second quarter, producing approximately 49,100 ounces of gold and 9.4 million pounds of copper. Gold production, which increased compared with the first quarter, was higher than expected due to optimization of the mining sequence which resulted in higher gold grades to the mill and higher gold recoveries in pyrite concentrate. Copper production was as expected.

Complex concentrate smelted at the Tsumeb smelter was strong in the second quarter, processing 58,500 tonnes of complex concentrate despite a 30-day reduction in throughput during the month of April in response to a government request to limit staffing levels as a result of COVID-19.

Overall, as a result of strong management focus and outstanding efforts at all sites to proactively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, DPM continues to deliver solid operating results and remains on track to meet previously issued 2020 guidance at each of its operations.

COVID-19 Update

To date, DPM has not experienced any material disruptions to its operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company continues to prioritize the health and safety of its workforce and to proactively manage inbound and outbound supply chains.

DPM also continues to engage with local communities and authorities in Bulgaria, Namibia and Serbia as they respond to the challenges of the pandemic. To date, DPM has contributed over US$750,000 to support numerous initiatives to benefit local communities. This financial support has focused on local hospitals to provide additional medical facilities, supplies, transportation and protective equipment.

Dividend

As previously announced in May 2020, and in line with its disciplined capital allocation framework, DPM will pay a quarterly dividend of US$0.02 per share on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as at 5:00 p.m. Toronto local time on June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results

Technical Information

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ross Overall, B.Sc. (Applied Geology), Corporate Mineral Resource Manager of DPM, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and not independent of the Company.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia and Ecuador, including its 10.3% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. and its 19.4% interest in INV Metals Inc.

