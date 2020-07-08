GCP Applied Technologies Announces $125 Million Sale of Cambridge, Massachusetts Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- –GCP Applied Technologies sells property and will continue occupancy while evaluating relocation options

--Property sale realizes significant value for GCP shareholders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GCP Applied Technologies, a leading construction products technology company, announced the $125 million sale of its Alewife Park, Cambridge, Massachusetts corporate headquarters to IQHQ. Newmark Knight Frank’s Boston Capital Markets Group represented GCP in the transaction. The agreement was finalized on July 2, 2020 with closing expected to take place in late July or early August 2020.

Randy Dearth, President and CEO of GCP Applied Technologies said, “The successful sale of the Cambridge headquarters represents significant value for a quality asset that we were underutilizing, generating substantial available cash to further strengthen an already healthy balance sheet. The transaction unlocks tremendous value for GCP shareholders and is consistent with the company’s commitment to invigorating its focus on profitable growth and value creation."

The site, located to the east of Alewife Brook Parkway between Rindge and Whittemore Avenues in North Cambridge, is directly adjacent to the MBTA Red Line’s Alewife Station. The property includes nearly 290,000 gross square feet of existing office, laboratory and R&D space.

The terms of the sale include an 18-month, rent-free lease-back to GCP for the entire site which GCP will continue to occupy while reviewing its options for relocation. GCP has the option to further extend the lease for an additional 6 months, for a total of up to two years occupancy at the current site.

Dearth said, "We’ve been pleased to call Alewife Park home, but now is the right time for GCP to take a fresh look at its real estate needs for a global headquarters which best serves its employees, customers and brand."

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

Forward Looking Statements

