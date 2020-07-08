Nascent Biotech Officers Convert Liability to Stock in the Company

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NBIO) Announced today that its Senior Officers have converted the Company’s liability to them into common stock, reducing the liabilities of the Company by over $1.1 million.



Nascent Executive Vice President of Business Development Brandon Price stated, "My strong belief in the Company, and the clinical value of our Pritumumab treatment for brain cancer, compel me to further take a position in its future and help advance our asset."

Nascent CFO Lowell Holden stated, "I believe the Company has continued to be undervalued and is now positioned to add significant value. The IND clearance by the FDA, along with the pending clinical trials, gives me confidence in its growth."

Nascent CEO Sean Carrick added, "The confidence in the Company by the management team, with their dedication and financial support, should positively impact our shareholders and the market as we continue our effort to monetize Nascent’s assets."

About Nascent Biotech, Inc.:

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers with a IND application before the FDA required for Clinical trials. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on October 28, 2014, and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

