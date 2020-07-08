IRON FINANCIAL APPROVES STADION MANAGED ACCOUNT ON NATIONWIDE® PLATFORM

Stadion Money Management's StoryLine now covered by IRON Financial under their 3(38) Investment Fiduciary Services.

Having IRON’s approval of our managed account service validates our approach to helping individual employees prepare for their dream of retirement.” — Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion

WATKINSVILLE, GA, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stadion Money Management, an independent managed account provider who offers personalized retirement services to plan sponsors and their participants, announced the approval of their managed account service, StoryLine, by IRON Financial on the Nationwide platform. IRON Financial will now cover StoryLine under their 3(38) Investment Fiduciary Services, providing a fiduciary package which offers both plan and participant fiduciary coverage.

“We believe that a managed account service can truly make a difference in helping participants improve retirement readiness during all market cycles, especially during times of market volatility. Having IRON’s approval of our managed account service validates our approach to helping individual employees prepare for their dream of retirement,” said Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion. “Nationwide’s focus on building solutions to best meet client needs complements our firm’s approach, creating an opportunity for joint future growth.”

StoryLine is a professionally managed investment service that provides customization at the plan level based on employee demographics and a personalized investment allocation tailored to participants based on their individual characteristics and risk tolerance. Stadion’s Portfolio Management Team creates portfolios by incorporating an employee’s age, location, tolerance for market risk and other unique factors to create personalized solutions for every participant. Stadion’s fully supported participant experience is focused on helping participants achieve retirement readiness.

IRON Financial was founded with a keen focus on clients and putting their needs first. IRON’s practice has grown over the past 26 years, serving industry leaders and financial professionals nationwide. IRON Financial is a CEFEX certified ERISA 3(38) Investment Fiduciary that provides comprehensive solutions to the qualified retirement plan marketplace. As a 3(38) Fiduciary, IRON is responsible for the selection, monitoring, and replacement of investment alternatives for retirement plans.

“IRON Financial seeks to be the partner that advisors look to for fiduciary help. We take that job seriously. We rigorously test and review processes and outcomes as part of our fiduciary responsibility. We believe offering personalized portfolios using our investment lineups will help improve participant outcomes. We are pleased to share that Stadion’s managed account, StoryLine, is approved by our firm,” said Dick Friedman, Partner, Head of Corporate Retirement & Fiduciary Services, IRON Financial.

____________________________

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor’s. Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com.

About IRON Financial

IRON Financial was founded in 1994 and continues to be led by partners who founded the firm. With $5.5 Billion in assets under management as of 12/31/19 and 26 years of existence, IRON continues to be driven by the same “client first” ethos set forth on day one. IRON Financial is a CEFEX certified ERISA 3(38) Investment Fiduciary that provides comprehensive solutions to the qualified retirement plan marketplace. As a 3(38) Fiduciary, IRON is responsible for the selection, monitoring, and replacement of investment alternatives for retirement plans.

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with financial professionals and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. As of 4/30/20, Stadion managed approximately $2.5 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investments are subject to risk, and any of Stadion’s investment strategies may lose money. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance of the future performance of any Stadion account. The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request. SMM-072020-446

# # #

Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company © 2020 Nationwide

PNN-1955AO