Cryptocurrency Flying Through Light, Sound and Radio: Introducing the EnforSys N46 Asset Transfer Protocol
The EnforSys N46 protocol allows cryptocurrencies to travel offline through networks composed of pure Light (LiFi), Sound (SoundFi) and Radio Signals (LoRaWAN).LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enforsys, a blockchain and IoT firm boasting a valuation of 27 Million USD (its closest competitor, IOTA, is valued at more than 10 Billion USD at the time of writing) has recently put the finishing touches to the N46 agnostic asset protocol, which represents a significant technological milestone for the young company.
The N46 protocol, a new standard for offline financial transactions and systems, promises to disrupt, displace and upset Finance just a little further - like the emergence of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency did back in 2009.
Jean Germeil, Founder and Operations Manager at Enforsys UK, provides some color:
“After deploying Crypto To Cards in January of this year, a portal that automates and decentralizes card issuance and bank functions, thus providing banking services to millions of unbanked, homeless, undocumented and displaced individuals around the world, I set my sights on something a little more ambitious: the transfer of financial instruments using Light (LiFi), Sound (SoundFi) and Radio Signals (LoraWAN).”
Banking is not inclusive, Jean Germeil says, “so we took it upon ourselves to take care of that, by automating and decentralizing key functions and services: that’s how Crypto to Cards was born. Next, we wanted to radically rethink asset transfers.”
Assets travelling through Light, Sound and Radio?
“Initially, we thought it was impossible!”, Jean Germeil says with a laugh. “But we kept pushing. Daily, the great motivator was my son - I want to build a true technological legacy for my son to own and build on if he wants to.”
The N46 asset protocol is a combination of two things:
Financial assets wrapped in N46 Transfer Vectors. N46 Transfer Vectors allow any instruments (cryptocurrency, stocks, entire portfolios, real estate, and more) to travel in a frictionless manner through Light, Sound and Radio channels, completely sidestepping the Internet stack.
Transmission channels: Light, Sound, Radio. Light and Sound can be used if the assets remain local. LiFi and SoundFi interface with LoraWAN when assets need to be transferred across a long distance.
By design, the N46 protocol takes things "offline": the sending and receiving parties are never connected to the internet. Corollary: N46 defeats chainanalysis, bleeding-edge forensic tools; it eliminates the risk of MITM (man in the middle attacks) and data leakage. Also, N46 is off-chain, serverless, private, secure and agnostic.
The LoraWAN segment of the protocol, boasting a non-line of sight (NLOS) range of roughly 800km, which can be extended using connector modules, is in production. The SoundFi and LiFi layers will both go in production Q4 2020.
“So basically, we wrap financial assets in Vectors so they can travel through ad hoc channels made up of Light, Sound and Radio. The long-term vision is to extract Finance from the Internet Stack. We’re off to a good start.”
To say the N46 protocol is a game-changer would be an understatement.
The next step for Jean Germeil and EnforSys?
"For 2020, we work on bringing the LiFi and SoundFi portions online. Then comes the dry runs and we have to scale the whole thing. Finally, for the sake of adoption, we have to make it easier for normal individuals, with no coding or tech expertise, to use N46.”
