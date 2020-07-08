Advantest to Participate in the First-Ever Virtual SEMICON West on July 20-23

Leading Test Equipment Company Will Exhibit End-to-End Solutions in its Virtual Booth Including the Newly Released V93000 RF8 Card

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will participate in the first-ever virtual SEMICON West on July 20-23 as a Gold sponsor, exhibiting its latest end-to-end IC test solutions and presenting technical papers.



“As a global test technology leader, we are committed to continuously adding value within the electronics supply chain despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on industry trade shows and conferences,” said Judy Davies, vice president of global marketing communications for Advantest. “This is an opportunity for us to show our steadfast support to the community and stay connected with our customers and strategic partners by sharing information about our latest test solutions.”

Virtual Exhibition

Advantest’s virtual booth at SEMICON West will showcase the company’s broad end-to-end solutions focusing on cutting-edge applications, such as 5G, AI and system-level test. The test solutions to be featured in the virtual booth include Advantest’s V93000 Wave Scale™ RF8 card for 5G-NR transceivers and other connectivity ICs up to 8GHz; a new online portal called “myAdvantest,” that provides 24/7 access to digital products and web-based services, including the innovative Test Engineering Cloud ( TE-Cloud™ ), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution; comprehensive test cell solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications that integrate the popular V93000, T5800 series, or T5503 testers with Advantest’s test handlers; an array of software tools and services to improve overall productivity and test quality; and integrated system-level test (SLT) solutions including Advantest Test Solutions (ATS) and the MPT3000 series test platforms.

During the live event hours on July 20-23, Advantest’s product experts will be available for real-time chat, answering questions regarding our latest test solutions.

Technical Participation

In addition to our virtual exhibition, Advantest will participate in also the first-ever virtual Test Vision Symposium on July 21-23. Adrian Kwan, senior business development manager, Advantest America, will present “5G NR Semiconductor Test Challenges”, and Zhi-Jun Xue, consulting manager, Advantest America, will present “Test Cell Management for Enabling SMART Manufacturing”.

Advantest will also be participating in the SMART Mobility Pavilion. Masashi Nagai, senior executive director, Strategic Planning Group, Advantest Korea will present “Driving for Perfection: Finding the Optimum Test Solution for Next-Generation Automotive ICs,” and the presentation will also be available for on-demand view.

SMART Workforce Pavilion and HTU Program

Advantest is proud to sponsor the SMART Workforce Pavilion and the High Tech U program hosted by SEMI Foundation, which focus on professional development for college-level students. Through on-demand presentations, Advantest will inspire and help students with career path development during these uncertain times.

Virtual Press Conference

Prior to the SEMICON West, Advantest will host a virtual press conference, and invite editors and journalists around the world who are interested in learning about Advantest’s new products and solutions to be showcased during SEMICON West. If you would like to attend the virtual press conference, scheduled at 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on Friday, July 17, please email mktgcomm@advantest.com.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

