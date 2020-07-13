Now Available on iOS -- Cozy Social App Called “Feelyou” Aims to Increase Well-Being by Sharing Emotions and Empathy
“Feelyou,” a social network that aims to increase well-being by sharing emotions , is now available on iOS. 4,000 people pre-registered.
Our product concept is new and interesting because sharing feelings to mutually enhance quality of life each other.”TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bajji Inc., an IT startup in Tokyo Japan, today announced that “Feelyou,” a cozy social network that aims to increase well-being by sharing emotions and reacting with empathy, is now available on iOS. Already 4,000 people have pre-registered on their campaign page.
The Coronavirus crisis has raised mental health problems such as tiredness from telecommuting, loneliness due to not going out, absence of empathy, and SNS fatigue.
It is also important to keep better emotional condition of each person for revitalizing an organization and triggering innovative business.
"Feelyou" aims to lead such people to a state of well-being.
Mood tracking, one of the methods of mental health care, is known as a method of recording and objectively recognizing one's emotions to encourage introspection and lead condition well-being.
It is also said that empathy is important in the coming era of no answers, uncertain and stressful times. Empathy for others can help us to feel less alone and more connected to each other. In addition, being able to empathize with people in a variety of situations is a skill that leaders in this era need.
“Feelyou" aims to provide friendly care for each other's mental health by engaging with others. It provides a place where people can casually express their current feelings, both positive and negative, without being judged by anyone, and creates a platform where people can help each other to adjust their mental state and take appropriate actions through the emotion recording function and mutual empathy.
Basic Functions
・Post your current feelings anytime, anywhere
・Show empathy to other person's feelings with a reaction "Feelyou" or comments
・Visualize the ratio of positive to negative feelings of all users in the world
・Join the communities and find your friends
・Activities on Feelyou (posts, reactions, comments) will lead to actual social contribution activities
For more information, visit https://feelyou.app/.
App Store URL
https://apps.apple.com/app/id1514725915
