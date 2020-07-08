This Morning’s money saving expert Martin Lewis recommends Unbiased for finding a financial adviser

Money saving expert Martin Lewis recommends Unbiased to find independent financial advisers on ITV’s This Morning, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert.com has recommended Unbiased.co.uk as a place to find a good independent financial adviser. Appearing as a guest on ITV’s This Morning, Martin was hosting a Q&A session with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby and made his recommendation while helping a caller with their enquiry about releasing equity in their property. He urged the caller to visit Unbiased to find an independent financial adviser or mortgage broker qualified in equity release, and to ensure that the product was approved by the Equity Release Council.

Offering a fast and smart way to connect with over 27,000 financial advisers, mortgage brokers and accountants, Unbiased has helped over 10 million people to find the unbiased advice they need to make life’s biggest decisions.

Karen Barrett, founder and CEO of Unbiased, said, ‘We’re delighted that Martin has publicly recognised the valuable work we do in helping consumers find the independent advice they need for these major financial decisions. We are called Unbiased because we choose not to work with advisers and companies that are biased in the products they offer to consumers. For this reason, we reject one in every four advisers who try to sign up to our platform. This is real revenue that Unbiased is not willing to take, in order to ensure that consumers get the best impartial advice from professionals who are aligned with our values.’

Karen continued, ‘Besides this assurance of impartiality, Unbiased offers another key advantage for anyone seeking independent advice. Although of course it’s possible to shop around on your own and contact advisers one by one, in practice this can mean a long and frustrating search before you find an adviser who is both suitable and available. At Unbiased we take care of all that, so people can find the perfect adviser often within just a few minutes.’



