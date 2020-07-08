CLE Companion and Its Innovative Partnerships Mirror the Changing Landscape in the Legal Industry
CLE Companion is transforming an inefficient Continuing Legal Education industry through innovative industry partnerships and technology.
The days when attorneys pay $500 to 1,000 a year to complete their CLE requirement are over.”AUSTIIN, TX, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLE Companion has tapped into the wave of innovation that is “transforming” the legal industry.
— Kristin Davidson, the founder and CEO of CLE Companion
That conclusion was reinforced earlier this month when the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey was released.
By interviewing 700 legal professionals across the U.S. and Europe, the highly respected global information services company, found that “disruption caused by the global pandemic will have far-reaching, long-term and structural impact across the legal industry. Amid changes to come, there will also be continuity, and even acceleration, in ongoing legal sector transformation.”
Witness CLE Companion, which is transforming an inefficient Continuing Legal Education industry through innovative industry partnerships and technology.
Specifically, CLE Companion has created partnerships with legal vendors that already provide valuable services to law firms. Those companies recognize that the pandemic has severely impacted the ability of attorneys to travel to a conference or seminar to complete CLE, and have thus responded by providing significantly discounted CLE courses, or in some cases even bundling the services in the CLE content for free to their customers.
“The days when attorneys pay $500 to 1,000 a year to complete their CLE requirement are over,” said Kristin Davidson, the founder and CEO of CLE Companion. “Instead, they can easily go online and complete their CLE requirement at a time and place that is convenient for them.”
Davidson applauded her partners for making CLE more affordable to law firms and their attorneys at a time when they are being severely impacted by COVID-19.
“We are united in helping law firms reduce costs so they can retain their employees and maintain competitive rates for their clients,” said Davidson. “This pandemic a tragedy. But we’ve been able to lessen its impact by transforming an antiquated industry.”
“Meanwhile, our partners are raving to me about how our CLE product is driving sales. All of them are experiencing an uptick in interest in their products and services as well as customer conversions.”
CLE Companion’s innovations don’t stop with its partnerships. The company aims to be the most technologically advanced CLE provider in the industry by creating innovative API functionalities, Credit Tracking and monitoring, as well as a mobile app set to be released this summer.
About CLE Companion
CLE Companion is a fully accredited online continuing legal education provider. Its mission is to bring CLE into the next wave of legal technology. This led CLE Companion to create the most innovative, convenient CLE platform in the industry. Through its goals of quality, service and value, CLE Companion has set the bar for continuing legal education in all practice area. Find out more at: https://clecompanion.com
holt hackney
hackney publications
+1 5126320854
email us here
CLE Companion