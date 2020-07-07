Rep. Sherman remembers anniversary of 2016 Dallas PD tragedy

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

07/07/2020

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl Sherman (District 109) commented today on the anniversary of the tragic Dallas Police ambush in Dallas on July 7, 2016.

Five officers were killed, and nine officers and two civilians injured on this day in 2016 in the Dallas police ambush, which was the deadliest attack on police officers since September 11.

“I would like to take this day to remember these fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty,” Rep. Sherman said.

Most of the victims were ambushed during the protests. These victims were DPD Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens who had been with the department since 2002, DPD Officer Michael Krol, 40, who had been with the department since 2007, DPD Sgt. Michael Smith, 55, who had been with the department since 1989, DPD Officer Patricio "Patrick" Zamarripa, 32, who had been with the department since 2011 and DART Officer Brent Thompson, 43, who had been with the department since 2009 and was the first DART officer to be killed in the line of duty since the department began in 1989.

“May this tragic event never be forgotten and a reminder to strive to change our culture and contrition in this nation,” Rep. Sherman added.

Sherman concluded “Texas leads the nation in the number of police officer fatalities in the line of duty in 2019. Policing methods need to be reimagined to better protect officers and to restore faith in law enforcement.

“May these devastating events be eradicated and may our country come together in a positive manner to determine solutions to end these types of tragedies.”

