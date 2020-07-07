Brian Buffini: Benefits of Owning a Home Builds Personal Wealth, Enhances Well-Being

Podcast Outlines How Owning a Home Versus Renting Helps Build Financial Gain, Emotional Strength and Stronger Communities

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest episode of “The Brian Buffini Show” podcast, real estate leader Brian Buffini gets personal while outlining the benefits of owning a home and how it can increase personal wealth. He explains that owning a home goes beyond financial gain and discusses how it enhances personal well-being, builds stronger families and promotes solid communities.

During this 32-minute podcast episode, Buffini shares his personal story of how achieving the “American Dream” of owning a home contributed to his success as an immigrant from Ireland. He explains how real estate changed his life, career trajectory and contributed to the success of the company he founded, Buffini & Company. “The ‘American Dream’ has always been classified as an aspiration to own your own piece of land,” said Brian Buffini during “The Magic of Owning a Home” podcast.

Buffini goes on to explain that not only is owning a home aspirational but it can increase personal wealth and financial gain. According to Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances, the average homeowner has 44 times the net worth of a renter. They benefit from growing equity, tax write-offs and in some states, mortgage deductions.

“Owning a home – it’s a dream. It’s an aspiration of the heart, it’s a goal for the mind, it’s a physical achievement. It absolutely increases personal wealth with appreciation, with debt reductions and with the tax benefits that come,” said Buffini.

Finally, Buffini shares research on how home ownership extends beyond the walls of those living in the home and positively affects a person’s well-being and that of their family and community. From higher academic scores to higher incomes to more community pride, Buffini recaps all of the benefits of owning a home in a downloadable resource at thebrianbuffinishow.com.

In 2016, The Brian Buffini Show podcast launched, rapidly reaching the No. 2 spot in the Apple Podcasts business category. The podcast brings Brian’s Irish wit, profound insights and his well-known guests to professionals and consumers around the world. Quickly approaching 10 million downloads, the show’s record-breaking listenership has secured it as one of the top business podcasts in the world.



About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-selling author with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

