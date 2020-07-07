3M Invests in African American Founded St. Paul Non-Profit, The Sanneh Foundation

New Partnership to Transform Community Health

/EIN News/ -- ST. PAUL, Minn., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sanneh Foundation is happy to announce a five-year partnership agreement with 3M to provide its employees and alumni access to the Conway Community Center and future seasonal dome during the hours youth participants are in school. The partnership will provide The Sanneh Foundation with $500,000 over the term of the usage agreement to support the operational sustainability of the 11 million dollar capital improvement project. With this investment, 3M is reinforcing its commitment to their employees’ engagement in locally based organizations like The Sanneh Foundation.

“We are grateful that 3M understands and is committed to investing in our vision for creating a new type of social and physical environment based on equity in the city of St. Paul,” said Tony Sanneh, founder and CEO of the Sanneh Foundation. “This partnership will help transform Conway into a community center that addresses the entire range of social determinants that affect community health in communities of color.”

The funds will be used to increase Conway’s annual usage from 10,000 to 100,000 youth once the renovations are complete, and the partnership will encourage 3M and its employees to participate and volunteer in the work of The Sanneh Foundation at the Conway Community Center. The center resides a just few blocks west of 3M’s global headquarters.

“We are thrilled to advance our partnership with The Sanneh Foundation and help strengthen their mission to empower youth,” said Kourosh Motalebi, 3M’s head of global strategic partnerships and incoming Sanneh Board Member. “The Conway Community Center is a special place for so many St. Paul residents and we feel completely aligned with their focus on supporting families and communities.”

About The Sanneh Foundation: The Sanneh Foundation (TSF) is a Saint Paul, Minnesota based 501(c)3 that serves the holistic youth development needs of the increasingly diverse state of Minnesota. TSF’s mission is to empower youth through in-school and after-school support, improve lives through programs that strengthen physical health and social and emotional development, and unite communities by advancing diversity, equity, and community well-being. For more information, visit www.thesannehfoundation.org .



About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.