Hoyer Statement on the Trump Administration Formally Withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization

“To withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) at the height of a global pandemic that has already killed more than 133,000 Americans is self-defeating and dangerous. Not only will this withdrawal hurt global efforts to develop and deploy critical vaccines, but it will also remove our ability to have a say in the operations and future of that organization, yielding much influence to China. While I am encouraged by Dr. Fauci’s testimony last month that he and his colleagues will continue informal cooperation with WHO and global partners, there is no substitute for America’s membership and leadership in WHO during this time of serious global public health challenge. I urge the President to reverse this decision and rejoin WHO immediately.”