Actress Elizabeth Stanton on Why People Miss Travel So Much During the Pandemic

"Traveling allows you to break your normal routine and live fully in the present. It allows you to experience life from new perspectives." - Elizabeth Stanton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Brein, Ph.D., a social psychologist and author with a specialty in travel, points to Maslow’s pyramid, which illustrates the hierarchy of human needs. Once your basic physiological and safety needs are satisfied, you can begin ascending the pyramid. You fulfill your psychological desire for belonging and love; then develop your self-esteem; and ultimately reach self-actualization, way at the top of the pyramid. If you’re a frequent flyer, you may be satisfying your psychological needs, growing your confidence and achieving self-actualization all through the act of travel. This these is well done however, it might be causing some problems for some as the coronavirus pandemic has made traveling difficult and dangerous. Thus, some people are not able to continue to grow themselves and their self-confidence as they are stuck at home not being able to do the thing that gives them happiness.

It seems that Actress and host of The CW’s World Funniest Animals, Elizabeth Stanton, sees this idea in the same way when she is in an airplane, she is on board with it. “Travel allows you to experience life from new perspectives. The feeling of getting off a plane and immersing yourself into other peoples lives and cultures never gets old because there’s always something new,” proclaims Stanton.

Elizabeth Stanton has been a world traveler her entire life, experiencing the culture of Europe, the wonders of the Far East, and the natural beauty of remote destinations. She started hosting “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World” at the age of 15, and it was watched in 90% of the United States at its peak and is the top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide. In the show, she travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, while shedding some light on what others less fortunate are dealing with. The show featured stars like Bailee Madison, Jake T. Austin, Gregg Sulkin, and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, and filmed in places all over the world, from the USA to Nicaragua to Paris to Beijing. She continues to film new episodes of Great Big World, which has been running for nine years and this is now the 10th year in which it continues to remain strong. Through all of these experiences, Stanton clearly is one of the people whose very livelihood gets fulfilled through travel.

For men and women who travel extensively for work, the travel, or the constant sense of being in motion, becomes a part of their identity. “Travel is so stimulating and memorable,” Michael Brein, Ph.D states. “We remember our connections with people more than anything else. And it happens so fast and furiously. We get rewarded with self-esteem and self-confidence. Travel puts you in a situation where new stimuli and novelty is coming at you so fast, and the more that it engulfs you and you incorporate it in your life, the more you grow as a person.”

Elizabeth Stanton is a champion for such thesis’ being made and states, “I love meeting new people and eating local foods. Traveling allows you to break your normal routine and live fully in the present. Travel becomes not just the way we derive satisfaction, but the lens through which others see us and, ultimately, how we see ourselves. I can’t wait to travel again.” Time will tell to see when the world will fall back in order and allow normal travel for everyone. Being patient and waiting will have to be the remedy as of now for those who are not allowed to travel due to this pandemic.