Nebraska School Safety Vision | Nebraska Department of Education

The vision of the NDE School Safety Team is to provide leadership and support to all Nebraska Schools to prevent, prepare, respond, and recover from incidents that impact the safety and security of students and staff.

Prevention (aimed at preventing an incident)

Preparedness (targeted at limiting incident casualties, chaos, and destruction

Response (focused intentional planning for responding to an incident both immediate and long term)

Recovery (designed to restore climate and environment to pre-incident conditions)

The state statute regarding school safety: §79-2,144:

The state school security director appointed pursuant to section 79-2,143 shall be responsible for providing leadership and support for safety and security for the public schools. Duties of the director include, but are not limited to: