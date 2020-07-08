International Association of Certified ISAOs Welcomes Illena Armstrong as Global Communications Officer
International Association of Certified ISAOs Welcomes Illena Armstrong as Global Communications Officer driving cybersecurity threat intel information sharing.KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), a non-profit global public- and private-sector information sharing association, is pleased to announce the appointment of longtime cybersecurity industry and multimedia leader Illena Armstrong as IACI’s Global Communications Officer. She will lead IACI communications, serving on the IACI President/CEO’s Senior Leadership Team to aid in furthering IACI’s overarching mission advancing security resilience by accelerating threat-intelligence and defensive-measures information sharing, best-practice and education. Armstrong will support execution of and drive current and future initiatives to enable and sustain critical infrastructure protection.
IACI, an Information Sharing and Analysis Organization formed in 2016, is authorized by the 2015 U.S. Presidential Executive Order 13691 and Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA). IACI, is the trusted “Center-of-Gravity” for the global community to enable security resiliency planning, all-hazards threat-intelligence information sharing and response coordination – actions operationalized by best-practice and education. IACI coordinates with the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) via the DHS and IACI Cybersecurity Information Sharing Collaboration Agreement (CISCA).
Headquartered at the Center for Space Education, Kennedy Space Center Florida, IACI has a laser-point focus on security challenges facing all critical infrastructure entities across the private sector and government (federal, state, local, tribal, territorial and internationally). IACI’s Global Security Resilience Council (GSRC) brings together leaders among critical infrastructure sectors, government, academia and other communities of interest to address these challenges, working together by breaking down long-standing barriers and silos.
In addition to assisting communities of interest to form ISAOs and provide management, operational and intelligence support, IACI maintains an extensive threat intelligence center, the IACI-CERT at Kennedy Space Center, delivering real-time ‘actionable’ intelligence, security tools and technologies, and defensive measures response coordination.
Prior to joining IACI, Armstrong held numerous roles at SC Media, the latest of which was VP, Editorial. During her tenure with the 30-year-old brand, she created and oversaw with her talented and seasoned team the development of a range of well-received innovative products still currently offered by SC Media today, including long-form content offerings such as ebooks, research reports, various newsletter offerings and more. She also created and maintained numerous programs and formats for both virtual and physical events, such as virtual SC 20/20s, one-off webcasts, half-day to two-day online events, as well as live events, like SC Congress, SC RiskSec and numerous SC Roundtables. In addition, she and her crew launched and oversaw various types of videos, podcasts and more, and developed and managed the evolution of the SC Awards for North America and Europe, Leadership Awards for North America, and other offerings, such as custom and more robust research programs. For the brand’s hardcopy offering, SC Magazine, she built many of its key departments over the years and, as part of the publication and the SC Media website, established and shaped with a cadre of technical experts monthly product group tests, individual “First Looks” covering newer industry solutions, the annual “Innovators of the Year” review, and still other components of this unique editorial product line. In undertaking and leading all of these efforts, she and her award-winning team contributed greatly to the ongoing growth of the brand and the wider cybersecurity industry.
“Illena’s extensive global leadership, media and communications expertise, and deep knowledge of the security industry will continue to provide security leaders with defining-voice opportunities to help drive IACI security resilience protection efforts across the public- and private-sectors,” said Deborah Kobza, IACI Founder and President/CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Illena to IACI and look forward to working together building on IACI’s commitment, dedication and positive impact to critical infrastructure protection.”
In addition to driving and overseeing all of IACI’s communications, branding, public relations and marketing efforts, as well as steering and supporting the Global Security Resilience Council and other initiatives, Armstrong will initially prioritize leading the design for IACI’s public online communications and developing additional public-facing offerings. She also will work with IACI’s executive team and leaders from IACI ISAO Members to enhance Member-only offerings. More immediately, she will look to further manage newly developed IACI programs, such as the National Health Care Communications (NHCC-LifeRing) initiative to combat COVID-19. NHCC-LifeRing is a nationwide interoperable encrypted digital data, voice, chat, video, mapping and communication command-and-control operations center (CCOP) for healthcare professionals and first responders to use in day-to-day and large-scale communications, as well as for information sharing on testing, resourcing, clinical support and real-time mutual aid.
“I look forward to taking on this new role with an organization I have partnered with and respected for a very long time. More than that, I’m excited to forge ahead with IACI’s many current projects and establish an evolving, long-term strategy with Deborah, the rest of the IACI team and the ISAOs’ many leaders,” said Armstrong. “Indeed, these professionals are extremely dedicated, knowledgeable industry experts who have a wealth of experience. It is a real honor to have this opportunity to learn from and begin work with such an inventive, altruistic, principled and respected team of cybersecurity industry leaders who are spearheading robust and beneficial programs that support and continue to elevate the wider information security industry and critical infrastructure protection.”
Armstrong is an Institute Fellow with IACI since 2018 and also currently serves as Industry Strategy Advisor, Office of the CEO, for the Cloud Security Alliance. In 2019, she was named to Cyber Defense Magazine's "Top 25 Women in Cybersecurity.” On her previous watch at SC Media, she and her team scored more than 40 professional awards and acknowledgements from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE), the Trade Association Business Publications International (TABPI), Folio (MIN and Eddie and Ozzie Awards) and others. She has spoken at numerous events over the years, including RSA Conference, National Credit Union-ISAO Annual Conference, ACCOSCA/CU Difference Tour, SC Congress US and UK, SC RiskSec, Techno Security Conference, a plethora of virtual events/webcasts and others. Prior to these endeavors, she worked for various newspapers, consumer/business magazines and eldercare journals in New England and the southern United States where she received still more honors.
