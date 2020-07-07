Chiropractor Scott Zack outlines some of the many benefits of chiropractic care following more than two decades in the field.

From addressing back and neck pain to treating osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia, over 20 million people across the United States now turn to chiropractic care each year. A veteran of the field for more than two decades, Scott Zack provides a closer look at the huge array of chiropractic care benefits in treating these and other common and more rarely seen health complaints alike."Chiropractic care employs a variety of hands-on therapies to manipulate and address issues with the body's spinal and musculoskeletal structure," explains Scott Zack, speaking from his office in West Bloomfield, Michigan, "to treat neck pain, back pain, headaches, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, and more."Over 20 million Americans now turn to chiropractors every year for help, according to Scott Zack. "More than one-third do so," he explains, "to seek relief from back pain, although more and more people are now turning to the specialized field of care to address other, often very painful, health complaints and conditions."These, Scott Zack says , include muscle strains, repetitive stress issues, and injuries stemming from accidents and sporting activities. "Injuries seen by those of us in the chiropractic care field are typically the result of a fall or a sporting accident, in patients both young and old alike," he explains.According to the Michigan-based expert who's currently based around 25 miles from Detroit, repetitive stress issues are also becoming increasingly common. "A lack of proper back support when sitting at a desk for extended periods of time, for example, can result in painful repetitive stress complaints in a wide variety of patients," reports Scott Zack.Elsewhere, chiropractors such as Scott Zack can also work to address general pain and discomfort in the arms and legs, as well as elsewhere in the body, free of the need for surgery or medication. Scott Zack has spoken at length in the past about chiropractic care in the United States and the field's vital role in the fight against addiction stemming from the routine prescription of opioid painkillers and other medications.Touted to assist the body in healing itself without having to explore such avenues, pain is instead addressed and mobility restored through careful chiropractic manipulation of the spine and other body parts central to whatever issues are being encountered, including joints, muscles, ligaments, and tendons.Further to the treatment of back pain, neck pain, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, muscle strains, repetitive stress issues, and injuries stemming from accidents and sporting activities for which chiropractic medicine is best know, there are dozens of other applications for the field of care, according to Scott Zack. "There are dozens of often overlooked, little-known benefits," he points out, "of chiropractic medicine.""These include treating recurrent headaches, chronic pain, stress, and general fatigue," adds West Bloomfield-based chiropractor Scott Zack, wrapping up, "plus bodily inflammation, managing the regulation of blood pressure, promoting improved nerve health, and much more besides."